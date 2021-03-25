Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $324.08 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $205.32 and a 12 month high of $332.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.57 and a 200-day moving average of $304.73.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.