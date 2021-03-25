Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,682,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $39.80.

