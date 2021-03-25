Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.61. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

