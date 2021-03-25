BCJ Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

