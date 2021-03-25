BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in News by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in News by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 82,043 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 1,247.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.