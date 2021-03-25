Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,248 VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15.

