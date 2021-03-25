Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after buying an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,942,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

