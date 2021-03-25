OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

ONCS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $194.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.64. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth about $94,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

