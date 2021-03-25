68,500 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

