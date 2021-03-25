10,000 Shares in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $9,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $6,229,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $4,419,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH opened at $10.05 on Thursday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH).

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.