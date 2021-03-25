Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,647 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

