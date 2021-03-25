Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $57,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 230,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 85,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

