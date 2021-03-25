Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $57,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 230,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 85,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.