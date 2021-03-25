Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 21,424 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,218,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,585,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,174,444.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $565,748.85.

On Monday, March 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $707,680.83.

On Thursday, January 7th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $4,455,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00.

RUN stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,381.60 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

