Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 129,278 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $22,592,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

