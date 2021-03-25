Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

