Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 61,798 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,798 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

JAZZ opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

