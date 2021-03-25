FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Equities researchers at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GCP. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.