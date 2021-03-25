Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of AutoZone worth $127,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $34,457,339. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,353.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,221.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,187.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,363.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,351.74.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

