Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 10,200 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.69.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,253.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,008 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,826.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,043 shares of company stock worth $181,439,976 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

