Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 858.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $208.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

