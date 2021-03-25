Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,321,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $128.60.

