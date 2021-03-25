Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $240.54 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $248.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.