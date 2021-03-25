Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.96 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

