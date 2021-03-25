Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 62,759.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,187 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $181.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $187.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

