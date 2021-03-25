NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $5.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $774.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 4,676,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 453,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

