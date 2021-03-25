Financial Corp Peregrine Sells 13,596 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.