Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRSN opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

