The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.