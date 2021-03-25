Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $65,280.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $797.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

