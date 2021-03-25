Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,605 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 309,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,616,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after buying an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

