Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $110.72 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $110,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $328.65 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.06 and a 200-day moving average of $254.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

