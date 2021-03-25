Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $112.97 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $112,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $307.31 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

