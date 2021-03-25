ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 241,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

