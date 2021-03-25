TheStreet Downgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to C+

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

