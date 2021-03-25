TheStreet Downgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to C+

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
