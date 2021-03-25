BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

