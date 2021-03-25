DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Hits $3.33 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.33 million and $935,280.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00049005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00627561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00062901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00023877 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,429 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

