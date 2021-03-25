LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of LPLA opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,572,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

