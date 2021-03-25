Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115.14 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $115.14 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00630270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

