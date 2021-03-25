MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $64.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

