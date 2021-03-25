MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $64.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
