Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,871 shares of company stock worth $7,691,083. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

