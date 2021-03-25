2,021 Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

