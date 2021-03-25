ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,628 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.