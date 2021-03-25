MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,387.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,693.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,500.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.04 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,673.52 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. HSBC boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.