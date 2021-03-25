Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.27

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and traded as low as $37.49. Tecsys shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tecsys from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

