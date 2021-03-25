Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,466 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 61,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 445,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 209,008 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

LB opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.