ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 20,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $181.04 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.56 and a 12-month high of $187.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

