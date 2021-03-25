Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,832 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.63% of Myovant Sciences worth $140,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,615. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of MYOV opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

