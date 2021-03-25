Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (MSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE: MSI):
- 3/12/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00.
- 3/11/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MSI opened at C$32.13 on Thursday. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 52-week low of C$25.56 and a 52-week high of C$34.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.50%.
