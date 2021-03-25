Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (MSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE: MSI):

3/12/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

3/11/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MSI opened at C$32.13 on Thursday. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 52-week low of C$25.56 and a 52-week high of C$34.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

