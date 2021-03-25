PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring efforts are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, it faces headwinds from soft demand in automotive refinish due to lower miles driven amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sales volume also remains under pressure in the aerospace business. High debt level is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.32.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

