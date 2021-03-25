The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

